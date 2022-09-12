Chinese professor hails Vietnam’s future economic prospects
Professor Gu Yuanyang, former Director of the World Economic and Political Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has spoke highly of Vietnam’s strong recovery and future development prospects, saying that Vietnam has contained COVID-19 resurgence and boasted an impressive economic growth.
Though adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has upheld the primacy of the socialist regime to adopt suitable COVID-19 prevention and social-economic development measures, he told Nhan Dan (People's) Newspaper’s resident correspondents, noting that thanks to such efforts, the country has become a bright spot in economic growth. Such a success was not common, he said.
The Vietnamese economy has been projected to expand around 6% this year by international organisations, he added.
With regard to Vietnam’s future prospects in the medium- and long terms, Gu expressed his optimism that Vietnam can translate goals set by the Communist Party of Vietnam's 13th National Congress into reality, rising from a lower-middle to upper-middle income nation.
Vietnam owns a strong foundation for a robust and sustainable growth, he continued, over more than 35 years of the “Doi moi” (renewal) period, Vietnam had not only weathered a number of socio-economic crises but also achieved various historic successes, providing it with many lessons.
More importantly, Vietnam has all it takes, in terms of politics, institutions, social factors, technology and international integration, to enjoy such growth./.