Citizens rescued from forced labour in Cambodia return home
Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh, on October 11 received 78 Vietnamese citizens from Cambodia.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) –
The Vietnamese nationals were rescued by Cambodian authorities, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, during crackdowns on casinos and illegal establishments in the country.
The border gate coordinated with Tay Ninh provincial police to verify the returned citizens’ identification, and then allowed them to return home.
Among the 78 citizens, one was found to be on the international wanted list for smuggling under a decision issued by Ho Chi Minh City police more than 9 years ago. The suspect had been handed over to the HCM City police.
Earlier on September 21, Tay Ninh also received 92 Vietnamese citizens from Cambodia./.