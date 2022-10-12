Society Embassy warns about “easy work, high salary’ scam in African countries The Vietnamese Embassy in Angola on October 10 warned Vietnamese citizens to avoid “easy work, high salary” scam in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and the Republic of Congo.

ietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang had a meeting with the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in the French port city of Marseille, as part of his trip to Aix Marseille Provence metropolis from October 9-11.

Chairwoman of the Hanoi Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Nguyen Lan Huong has called on organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to continue supporting the poor, contributing to the "Fund for the Poor" as well as other social security programmes of the capital city.