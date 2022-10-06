Authorities working with Cambodia to rescue Vietnamese lured into illegal work
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang said on October 6 that Vietnamese authorities are working closely with relevant agencies of Cambodia to deal with the issue of Vietnamese people tricked or lured to Cambodia for illegal work.
Police meet two women tricked to work illegally in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang said on October 6 that Vietnamese authorities are working closely with relevant agencies of Cambodia to deal with the issue of Vietnamese people tricked or lured to Cambodia for illegal work.
The issue has come to light recently and is attracting attention, she told the ministry’s regular press meeting in Hanoi.
She noted Vietnam’s representative bodies in Cambodia have kept a close watch on the situation, maintained contact with the Vietnamese community, and proactively coordinated with Cambodian authorities to increase examination, expand investigation, verify, and rescue the Vietnamese nationals tricked or lured to work illegally in Cambodia.
The MoFA and domestic agencies have also coordinated to quickly handle necessary procedures for repatriating the citizens, Hang went on, adding that more than 1,000 citizens have been rescued and returned to the homeland while thousands of others have been assisted to handle procedures.
Besides, ministries, sectors, and localities have also cooperated to increase awareness campaigns to call on people, businesses, and factories to adhere to laws, prevent acts of tricking or luring Vietnamese people into illegal work in other countries, tighten control in border gate areas, and strictly deal with those committing violations.
In the time ahead, the MoFA and Vietnam’s representative bodies in Cambodia will keep working closely with domestic agencies and localities, as well as Cambodian authorities to grasp the situation of Vietnamese workers and quickly help to rescue and repatriate those who are tricked or lured into illegal work there. At the same time, they will take measures to ensure Vietnamese citizens’ rights and legitimate interests, according to the spokeswoman.
Authorities will also continue coordinating with domestic media agencies to boost communications, she noted.
Providing information about the discovery of some bodies on a beach on Phu Quoc Island, Hang said shortly after being notified of the bodies suspected to be Chinese nationals on the Phu Quoc beach in Kien Giang, authorities of the province and Vietnam promptly contacted the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to conduct investigation into the case.
Relevant forces have collected samples to identify the bodies, clarify the cause of the deaths, and deal with related issues in line with Vietnam’s legal regulations, she added./.