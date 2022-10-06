Society Hanoi looks to develop satellite cities Hanoi is planning to develop satellite urban areas as part of an effort to widen local space and ease pressure from overcrowding in the inner city.

Society Vietnam sends 11 workers to WorldSkills Competition 2022 Eleven Vietnamese workers will participate in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition which is being held in Europe and East Asia from September 30 to November 28, according to the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training.

Society Model of "friendly authority” replicated in Bac Giang The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to have 100% of its communes, wards and towns completing the development of the "friendly authority" model.

Society Bac Lieu striving to remove EC “yellow card” on fisheries sector The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has seen effective implementation of measures against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as part of the efforts to remove the European Union (EU)’s “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood.