Quang Ninh (VNA) - All sailing teams competing in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race left Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 2, officially setting sail for the 5th leg to Jiuzhou Port (Zhuhai city in China’s Guangdong province).



During their 2-week stay in Quang Ninh, nearly 400 sailors on 11 sailing boats participated in a series of experiential activities and events to promote local destinations and tourism organised the provincial authorities.



Laura Ayres, CEO of Clipper Ventures, said that the warm welcome from local authorities and people has provided an experience that exceeded all expectations for those joining this race leg.



She expressed her hope that in the next Clipper Race tournament, there will be participants from Vietnam as members of racing teams or ambassadors.

The Clipper Race was first organised in 1996 in the UK. Since then, almost 6,000 race crews from diverse backgrounds representing more than 60 nations have undergone training and taken part in the competition.



In the 7th race, fifth leg, the Vietnamese sailing team Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam finished in the fifth place, and temporarily stands at the sixth place in the ranking./.