Co To islands hold huge potential for tourism development
With 30 islets, Co To island district off Quang Ninh province is considered among the 10 most beautiful islands for tourism in Vietnam. The islets boast long coastlines, smooth white sand, spectacular landscapes and sea breezy cool temperatures.
-
An aerial view of Ca Chep islet of Dong Tien commune, Co To district. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists ride a water scooter off the coastal beaches at Co To. (Photo: VNA)
-
Co To island district welcomed more than 162,000 tourists in the first seven months of 2022, raking in 405 billion VND in tourism revenue. (Photo: VNA)
-
Co To has 30 islets in northeastern Vietnam, in a strategic geographical location of significant meaning to the country’s national defense and security. (Photo: VNA)
-
Co To island district holds tremendous tourism development potential in Vietnam’s northeast. (Photo: VNA)