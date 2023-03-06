Vietnam's U20 women team receive encouragement and flowers before the match against Indonesia on March 7. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Coach Akira Ijiri of Vietnam’s U20 women’s team said on March 6 he is confident of a win over Indonesia in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers.

Speaking at a press conference informing the opening match between Vietnam and Indonesia in the framework of Group F of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers on March 7, Akira said his team have prepared very carefully for this round and will try their best to win the top place in the group.



The Japanese coach said Vietnam have won good results in Southeast Asia but still face many difficulties when competing in international and Asian tournaments. However, the team will work hard in the coming time to reach world-class events.

Coach Rudy Eka of Indonesia U20 women's team commented that Vietnam are a very strong team and have the advantage of playing at home.



At the press conference, both coaches Chris Yip-Au of Singapore and Maymol Rocky of India said that the Vietnam U20 women's team is the strongest team in the group.

The Vietnam-Indonesia match will take place at 6pm on March 7 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho./.