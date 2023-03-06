Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho will host Group F matches of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The northern province of Phu Tho has completed all the preparations to host Group F matches of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers.

Group F consists of Vietnam, India, Singapore, and Indonesia, competing from March 7-11 at Viet Tri stadium.

Deputy Director of provincial Cultural, Sports and Tourism Department Nguyen Ba Khuyen said the tournament is one of the major sporting events in the region. Hosting Group F matches has an important role to play in promoting sports development movement but also enhancing the image of local people and unique cultural characteristics, contributing to bolstering the service and tourism sector in the locality, the official added.

Regular care has been given to the pitch at the stadium so as to ensure the tournament’s standard. Besides, the Provincial Sports Complex and Bai Bang stadium have been maintained for participating teams’ training sessions.



The provincial police have developed a plan to ensure security, order and traffic safety during the tournament with modern surveillance cameras installed at the stadium.



To date, the province has fundamentally arranged accommodation facilities with 4-star and 5-star hotels for organisers and sport delegations, meeting requirements for health and food safety.



At the opening match, Vietnam will play Indonesia on March 7, Singapore on March 9, and India on March, all starting at 6 pm./.