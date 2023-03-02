Videos Festival where intangible cultural heritage items meet People and visitors to Bac Ninh province had the chance to enjoy an intangible cultural heritage party with smooth and loving songs during the quan họ (love duet) festival held recently in the northern province.

Videos Spiritual tourism in Ha Nam attractive for pilgrims Ha Nam province is home to a number of pagodas and festivals amid beautiful landscapes, which are viewed as fruitful resources for the northern province to develop its spiritual tourism industry.

Culture - Sports “Ma nhai” Steles in Da Nang included in Asia-Pacific documentary heritage list The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city on March 1 received a certificate recognising 78 “ma nhai” steles on its Ngu Hanh Son Mountain as part of documentary heritage under the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP).