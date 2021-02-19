Business Over 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit exported to China via Lao Cai border gates More than 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit were exported to China from February 10-17 (the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday) through border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai, according to the provincial Border Gate Customs Sub-Department.

Business Viettel jumps 32 places in Brand Finance Global 500 The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) moved up 32 places to the 325th in the 2021 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands recently released by the brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Business State’s management must respect law of market to facilitate private sector: PM Permanent members of the Government held a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 18 to discuss a draft plan on comprehensively reforming the State’s economic management.