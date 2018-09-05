Education is considered an important foundation in improving a person’s life. Over time, works promoting the value of education have developed strongly, reaching families in localities nationwide and helping many students pursue their educational achievements.

Hoang Hoa is a coastal district of Thanh Hoa province whose economy is still facing many difficulties and as such, funding for education remains limited.

In 2008, the district established an education promotion fund to support and help disadvantaged and high-achieving students.

The fund is expected to create a driving force in the community to develop education.

The establishment of the fund was an appropriate and effective decision by Hoang Hoa district. Since then, with community contributions, the fund has developed, adding to the locality’s education movement in particular, as well as generally building a studious society across the country. –VNA