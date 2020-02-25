World Timor-Leste Prime Minister resigns Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.

World Malaysian King consults lawmakers to decide new PM Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decided to consult all 221 members of parliament on a one-on-one basis to determine who has the majority support to become the next Prime Minister.

World Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts in protecting children’s rights The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has shown its strong commitments to promoting and ensuring the rights of children through a multitude of important documents such as the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025.

World Indonesia’s capital hit by flooding Torrential rains caused flooding in dozens of areas surrounding Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on February 25.