Society Peacekeepers sent off to UN mission The Ministry of Defence on November 19 held a ceremony to send 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 to South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission.

Society Vietnam, Laos bolster trade union cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang met with Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on November 18.

Society 18th Asia Maritime & Fisheries Universities Forum held in Hai Phong The 18th Asia Maritime and Fisheries Universities Forum (AMFUF) is underway in the northern port city of Hai Phong, with a focus on promoting globalisation and cooperation in maritime training.

Society Party, State always pay special attention to education: NA Chairwoman Persisting the viewpoint that education and training is the top national policy and that the training of high-quality human resources is one of the three breakthroughs, the Party and the State have always paid special attention to the investment in and the promulgation of advocates for the cause.