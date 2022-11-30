Communication work on human rights to be stepped up
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document asking ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies, People's Committees of provinces and central-level cities, and central committees of mass organisations to implement a number of tasks to materialise a project on communication on human rights in Vietnam.
Accordingly, conferences should be held to popularise the project, approved in the Prime Minister's Decision 1079/QD-TTg, and direction and instructions given to press agencies to enhance the effectiveness of communication work on human rights as well as to counter allegations distorting the situation of human rights in Vietnam.
Ministries, agencies and People’s Committees of cities and provinces are asked to assign units and personnel to carry out communication and refutation work.
There will be an inter-sectoral mechanism between the MIC, the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries and agencies to build and implement communication plans, and guide ministries and provincial-level People's Committees in building their own communication plans on human rights.
The MIC will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to maintain monthly conferences providing updates on the issue for the press.
The MIC will also organise training courses for officials in charge of external information work, journalists at both central and local levels, and communication officers of political-social organisations.
It will guide international cooperation, launch communication awards, and supervise and assess the implementation of the decision./.
