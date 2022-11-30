Society Must-see museums in Hanoi In addition to hands-on experiences, visitors to Hanoi can also explore famous museums to learn more about the cultural, historical, and artistic beauty of the thousand-year-old land of Thang Long.

Society Deputy PM's assistant arrested for abuse of power The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) has decided to investigate and arrest Nguyen Van Trinh, assistant to a Deputy Prime Minister, for "abuse of power and position while on duty" under Clause 3, Article 356 of the Penal Code. ​

Society VAPE presents 200 scholarships to Lao students The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) on November 30 presented 200 scholarships worth 600 million VND (24,345 USD) in total to Lao students who showed good academic performance in Vietnam.

Society Deputy PM urges stronger social, labour cooperation between Vietnam and Laos The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare of Laos should work more closely together to build labour and social cooperation strategies to suit the current situation of each country as well as the region and the world, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told Lao Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Baykham Khattiya.