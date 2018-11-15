Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, is received by Second Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (Photo: acn.cu)

– The fourth theoretical symposium between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) opened in Havana, Cuba on November 14.It was co-chaired by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and José Ramón Balaguer, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Department of External Relations.Addressing the opening of the symposium, the two officials affirmed that based on experience of the three previous editions, the two sides would focus discussion on theoretical issues drawn from reality and share lessons learnt from Vietnam’s “Doi moi” (renewal) process and Cuba’s socio-economic model updating.They agreed that the outcomes of the symposium will contribute to the socio-economic development and Party building work in each country, thus helping both gain greater achievements during the building of socialism and the protection of the socialist regime.During the two-day event, delegates are expected to have in-depth discussions on issues of mutual concern.Also on November 14, Thang was received by Second Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Jose Ramon Machado Ventura who affirmed that the organisation of the symposium offers a chance for both sides to share experience and demonstrates the two parties’ solidarity, thus boosting the Vietnam-Cuba friendship and cooperation.The Cuban party official confirmed the bilateral ties have enjoyed strong development, especially in 2018 when a number of visits by senior leaders have been organised. He suggested the two parties and countries maintain close coordination to realise signed agreements, especially in economics, trade and investment.Thang affirmed the consistent support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for Cuba’s revolutionary cause.He expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the CPC, the Cuban people will overcome all difficulties and challenges to gain greater achievements during the cause of building prosperous and sustainable socialism.During his stay in Cuba, the Vietnamese official also held talks with Balaguer, during which they exchanged views on specific measures to foster comprehensive and effective collaboration between the two parties and countries in the time to come.-VNA