Business Logistics industry problems persist: conference The logistics industry in Vietnam, especially HCM City, continues to face challenges like red tape and traffic congestion near border gates despite progress made in facilitating trade, Dinh Ngoc Thang, head of the city Department of Customs, told a recent conference.

Business Gia Lai seeks investment into 166 projects The People's Committee of Gia Lai province has published a list of 166 projects that are calling for domestic and foreign investment this year.

Business Vinatex completes plan of producing 6 million face marks As of March 1, the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) and its subsidiaries produced three more million antibacteria face masks, completing its plan of selling about 6 million face masks to the market amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).