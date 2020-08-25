Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
Con Dao National Park is the first and the most successful place that protects sea turtles (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Sea turtle eggs have an incubation period of about two months (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Over 150,000 young turtles are released into the sea at Con Dao National Park each year (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Checking the size and health status of a mother turtle (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Rangers from Bay Canh ranger station patrol the mangrove forest (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Con Dao National Park has a rich forest and marine ecosystem with rare and precious animals.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
Con Dao is known for its beautiful maritime ecosystem and coral reefs (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The runway at Con Dao airport is one of the most special runways in the world because its two sides border the sea (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Motor boats take visitors to explore the small islands in Con Dao (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The villas of Six Senses Con Dao Resort sit up along the sandy beaches (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists watch how turtles are released into the sea on Bay Canh island (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists explore the mangrove system in Con Dao (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The beautiful roads running along the coast and mountains in Con Dao (Photo: VNp/VNA)
Phu Hai prison, the oldest prison in Con Dao, is now a tourist attraction (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visit Con Dao museum (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visit the “tiger cages” in Con Dao (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A model depicting a supervisor in Phu Binh prison torturing prisoners in “tiger cages” (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists burn incense sticks in Hang Duong cemetery at night to pay their respects to the late soldiers (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Locals and tourists come to worship at Vo Thi Sau’s grave in Hang Duong cemetery (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hang Duong cemetery, a resting place of tens of thousands of revolutionary soldiers imprisoned at Con Dao prison (Photo: VNP/VNA)