Business Bamboo Airways leads local airlines in punctuality in H1 Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the first half of this year, according a report released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA).

Business Infographic HCM City GRDP rises 1.02% in H1 Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in Ho Chi Minh City increased 1.02% in the first half ò 2020, according to the city Statistics Office

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.