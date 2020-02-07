Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on February 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 7, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business HCM City vows to speed up work on first metro line HCM City authorities have pledged to help contractors speed up work on the first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 so that it can be completed by the end of next year.