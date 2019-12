Business Remittances to Vietnam estimated at 16.7 billion USD Remittance flows into Vietnam are expected to reach 16.7 billion USD in 2019, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Luong Thanh Nghi cited statistics of the World Bank at a meeting with the press in Hanoi on December 26.

Business Tay Ninh promotes safe agricultural products, foodstuff in HCM City Safe agricultural products and foodstuff from Tay Ninh province are on display during a promotion week for the province's goods at the Big C An Lac supermarket in Binh Tan district in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,169 VND/USD on December 27, up 7 VND from the previous day.