Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu chairs the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's export value of cinnamon and star anise has continuously increased over the years, reaching about 276 million USD in 2022. However, the figure remains modest compared to the market of medicinal herbs worldwide.Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counselor at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, said India imports around 11-12 million tonnes of spices annually. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, Vietnam exported 32,650 tonnes of cinnamon, accounting for 85% of India's cinnamon imports.He advised businesses to strengthen their connection with Indian partners to learn from and apply the cinnamon processing technology from India, towards producing high value-added products.According to Do Ngoc Hung, Trade Counselor at the Vietnam Trade Office in the US, Vietnam’s cinnamon export to the market reached about 50 million USD in 2022, accounting for 35% of the total cinnamon import turnover of the US.Participants said that to compete in the global pharmaceutical market, synchronous investment is needed, from expanding scale and developing medicinal growing areas to applying science and technology to ensure quality standards and diversify products.The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada recommended cinnamon and medicinal businesses consider participating in the 21st SIAL Canada – the largest food innovation trade show in North America - to be held in Montreal in mid-May 2024, and the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA)’s nutritional food fair in early April, 2024 in Vancouver./.