Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

– Amidst the increasing demand for raw materials in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and Vietnam’s participation in various free trade agreements, the country’s herbal products, particularly cinnamon and star anise, are well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunity for development, heard a conference in Hanoi on September 28.Addressing the event, Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade stressed that with a diverse and abundant source of medicinal herbs, Vietnam boasts great potential and advantages to develop this field into an economic industry.The cinnamon cultivation area in Vietnam stands at about 150,000 ha, accounting for 17% of the global cinnamon area. Vietnam is the third largest producer and exporter of cinnamon in the world in terms of output, after Indonesia and China. Meanwhile, very few countries have star anise – the plant is widely grown in Vietnam and China.The export markets for items and products from cinnamon, star anise, and medicinal plants have been increasingly expanded due to changes in consumer awareness.Vietnam's farming and processing of cinnamon and medicinal plants have gradually moved to a sustainable development stage in the direction of gradually reducing raw products and traditional farming, increasing intensively processed and competitive products, and promoting value chain-based production.This is an advantage that can help add value to Vietnamese cinnamon products and medicinal plants in the future, helping Vietnam become an important supplier of cinnamon and medicinal herbs in the global market, participants said.Regarding the market, Vietnamese cinnamon and star anise products are heavily consumed in many countries in South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan), the Middle East (the United Arab Emirates (UAE), East Asia (Japan, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea), the US and those in Europe.