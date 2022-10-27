Conference looks to applicability of nuclear physics in different areas
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Russia on October 27 jointly organised a conference and exhibition to introduce the applicability of nuclear physics in many science and technology areas.
Dr. Dmitry Kamanin, head of the JINR International Cooperation Department, briefed participants on the research and training activities of the institute as well as opportunities for Vietnamese scientists and students in the activities.
Director of Institute of Physics Dinh Van Trung said that in recent years, researchers from Vietnam – one of the founding member of the JINR, have regularly visited different laboratories of JINR to carry out a number of collaborative research projects, using research equipment at JINR in a short time.
Meanwhile, Director of the Institute of Geophysics Nguyen Xuan Anh said that in the coming time, the office wishes to cooperate with experts of the JINR in implementing geophysical observations, data analysis, modeling, and forecasting.
After the conference, participants visited an exhibition showcasing major scientific projects of JINR, including NICA accelerator complex, SuperHeavy Element Factory and BAIKAL-GVD neutrino telescope.
In addition, with support of virtual reality technology, visitors had an opportunity to visit JINR's laboratories, making them feel that they are participating in a real experiment./.