Society Vietnam requires policies for high-quality STEM education Vietnam needs a comprehensive investment strategy and supportive policies to encourage universities to invest in the education of high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, thereby laying the groundwork for the country's scientific and technological advancement, educational experts have said.

Sci-Tech NIC joins hands with enterprises to spearhead innovation The 2023 Innovation Leaders’ Forum, themed “Leading Corporations and Enterprises Spearheading Innovation", opened in Hanoi on October 30, with business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and those driving the future of innovation and entrepreneurship taking part.

Sci-Tech Vietnam lures increased investment to innovation, startups Vietnam is taking advantage of investment opportunities in innovation and startups, heard the Vietnam Venture Summit held by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Golden Gate Ventures on October 30.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network launched The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network made its debut on October 29 within the framework of the Vietnam Semiconductor Summit.