Conference looks to promote innovation in marketing technology
The development of the artificial intelligence (AI), global marketing technology (MarTech) landscape, innovation trends in MarTech and application in the public sector were discussed by domestic and foreign experts at the Vietnam MarTech Innovation 2023 which was held in Hanoi on November 1.
Themed “From Mindset to Mastery – The Rise & Shine of MarTech in Vietnam”, the event drew the participation of banks, investment funds, Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises, and innovation corporations from all over the world.
The global MarTech market was valued at 329 billion USD in 2022, and is expected to reach 1.7 trillion USD by 2032. In Vietnam, the sector has experienced a development process, and carved out significant results.
According to Meta country director for Vietnam Khoi Le, MarTech has accelerated the revolution of marketing and advertising activities in Vietnam, while opening up opportunities for enterprises to capitalise on MarTech through data analysis, and improve advertising performance.
Pointing his finger to several challenges that businesses are facing, including fierce competition, and compliance to cyberspace security regulations, Khoi said it is necessary to form a stable MarTech ecosystem in Vietnam to give further support to the companies.
An array of discussions were also presented at the conference, highlighting marketing strategies based on data, and ways to better business performance and maximise customers’ satisfaction.
The Vietnam MarTech network was launched in the framework of the conference to honour businesses with great contributions to the sector, and organise forums and exhibitions to promote exchanges between governmental organisations, producers, researchers and international organisations.
Besides, the MarTech exhibition was also arranged with 80 standout technologies, and prestigious brands of tech giants such as Meta, MarTech, Tribe, KPMG and Goldsun Media on display./.