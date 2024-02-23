Business USABC President optimistic about US-Vietnam cooperation potential The potential of cooperation between Vietnamese and US businesses this year has been increasingly enhanced, especially since the two countries upgraded bilateral relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable last September, said President of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius.

Business VIATT 2024 to take place in HCM City The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, heard a press conference opened on February 23.

Business Vietnam Airlines to host International Airline Symposium The International Airline Symposium (IAS) will take place in Hanoi from February 27 - 29, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Business Seaport, logistics sector expected to navigate headwinds this year Rosy signs in exports-imports, rising shipping fees, and new regulations on seaport services charges are believed to steer Vietnam's seaport and logistics sector through headwinds this year.