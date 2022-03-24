At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an online conference with representatives from State-owned enterprises (SOEs) on March 24, which focused on ways to mobilise more resources from SOEs for the country’s socio-economic development.



In his opening speech at the event, PM Chinh said innovating and improving the operational efficiency of SOEs has been identified as one of the key tasks of all sectors and localities, as well as enterprises themselves.



SOEs are holding a key position and are a vital force of the State economy, significantly contributing to stabilising the macro-economy and promoting socio-economic development, he stressed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Although accounting for only 0.08 percent of the total number of businesses in the country (as of December 31, 2020), wholly state-owned enterprises hold about 7 percent of total assets and 10 percent of the equity of all businesses, about 25.78 percent of the total capital for production and business, and 23.4 percent of the fixed asset value and long-term financial investments of the firms on the market.



According to the Government leader, the unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade disputes and geopolitical conflicts between big countries have impacted on the production and business capacity, competitiveness and sustainable development of the business community in general and SOEs in particular.



Weaknesses and obstacles in the development of SOEs need to be found out, thus outlining appropriate solutions to those, he stressed.



Attention should be also paid to upholding the role of Party organisations in SOEs, the PM added.



Immediately after the conference, the Government will issue a resolution setting out tasks and solutions to promote innovation and improve efficiency in mobilising resources from SOEs for the nation's socio-economic development./.