Illustrative image (Photo: thiennhien.net)

HCM City (VNA) – In the context of the increasing impacts of climate change, green growth is described as a way to both pursue economic growth goals and prevent environmental degradation and biodiversity loss towards sustainable use of natural resources and increase of adaptability to climate change, Hoang Hong Hiep, acting director of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Central Region (ISSCR), has said.



Vietnam is one of the first developing countries in the world to launch the "National Strategy on Green Growth, he said at an international conference on climate change, green growth and regional sustainable development” held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17.



The event attracted the participation of scientists from France, the US, China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam.



At the event , Vietnamese and international experts and scientists focused their discussions on issues such as climate change and sustainable agriculture; climate change, social welfare and mitigation measures. Climate change and corporate social responsibility, circular economy and sustainable development; innovation and sustainable growth were also touched upon.

Professor Venkatest from France’s EM Normandie Business School speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Professor Venkatest from France’s EM Normandie Business School talked about solutions in implementing development and reducing environmental pollution of the sugar industry in India, which offer support to small-scale enterprises in terms of capital, technology and expertise for sustainable development, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of localities.



Meanwhile, Pham Tien Dat from the University of Finance - Marketing said it is necessary to diversify the mobilisation of resources for circular economy development, including those from the State, local authorities, people and businesses.



He underlined the need to consume products of the circular economy model, clean products as well as apply advanced and modern technologies to reduce environmental pollution, adding that tax and fee incentives are also a must to create financial resources for businesses./.