Conference to boost trade connections in Central - Central Highlands region
A conference on connecting trade between suppliers in the Central - Central Highlands region and exporting enterprises and trade promotion organisations will take place in the central city of DA Nang on July 15.
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade co-operates with the city's Department of Industry and Trade and the trade promotion agencies of localities in the Central region - Central Highlands to organise the event.
This is an activity under the 2022 National Programme on Trade Promotion, in order to promote support for businesses to continue production, connect supply and demand between businesses and distributors and exporting businesses and foreign trade promotion organisations.
The event will organise a display area introducing typical products, products with export potential of 16 provinces and cities in the Central - Central Highlands region with the participation of more than 300 suppliers and businesses.
The programme is expected to attract about 15,000 domestic and international visitors to visit and shop over four days.
In addition, Vietrade will also coordinate with the Vietnamese trade offices in the US, the Republic of Korea and Australia to organise a programme to connect Vietnamese exporting businesses with distributors in the US, RoK, and Australian markets to promote trade in these markets./.