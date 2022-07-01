Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the guard of honour in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 visited the Military Command of Dak Lak, during which he asked military forces in the Central Highlands province to keep a close watch on the situation and maintain their combat readiness.



He also urged the forces to contribute to the implementation of the 9th Politburo's Resolution No.10-NQ/TW dated January 18, 2002 and Conclusion No.12-NQ/TW dated October 24, 2011 on socio-economic development in the Central Highlands.



On this occasion, the PM also visited the local police force, asking them to provide more consultancy for all-level authorities, and further contribute to the fight against corruption and other negative phenomenon.



The leader presented gifts to 97-year-old Heroic Vietnamese Mother Vo Thi Hong in Tan Hoa ward, and 73-year-old war invalid Nguyen Quynh in Tan Loi ward, Buon Ma Thuot city, on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Later the same day, he made a field trip to the final section of Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway, which, he said, is of significance as it connects the Central Highlands and the south-central coastal region.



PM Chinh asked consulting units and relevant sides to work around the clock to ensure the progress of the project, and localities to push ahead with site clearance and coordinate with relevant units during the construction.



With total investment of 21.93 trillion VND (940.59 million USD), the construction of the 117.5km expressway is projected to be put in use in 2027./.