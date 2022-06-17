Politics State leader welcomes Chairwoman of Lao Presidential Office President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 17 for Khemmani Pholsena, Minister and Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos.

Politics NA delegation joins IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt Vice Chairwoman of the National Assemby (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Dinh Thi Phuong Lan led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the eighth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh from June 15-16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 17.

Politics Vietnam attends int’l defence-security exhibition in France A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia is attending the ongoing international land and air Defence and Security exhibition (Eurosatory 2022) in Paris at the invitation of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.