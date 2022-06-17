Dak Lak coordinates with Cambodian province in holding meaningful activities
The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 17 organised a gathering in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
An overview of the gathering (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) - The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 17 organised a gathering in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Y Bier Nie, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee and president of the association H’Yim Kdoh, and Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.
To cultivate the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia in general, the two provinces of Dak Lak and Mondulkiri in particular, Y Bier Nie emphasised that local authorities at all levels need to educate local people, especially the young generations, on the history of relations and cooperation achievements of the two countries and the two provinces in the current period.
Dak Lak has actively and proactively coordinated with Mondulkiri province, with which it shares nearly 73km of borderline, in holding meaningful activities in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, the official added.
Dak Lak businesses are running three rubber tree planting projects worth over 135 million USD in Cambodia’s Mondulkiri and Rattanakiri provinces.
Dak Lak and Mondulkiri have also coordinated closely in the search and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in the Cambodian locality during the wartime./.