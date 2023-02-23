Congratulations extended to Japan over Japanese Emperor’s birthday
Japanese Emperor Naruhito (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 23 sent her message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his 63rd birthday (February 23, 1960-2023).
Also on the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled his congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Hosoda Hiroyuki and President of the House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent greetings to his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa./.