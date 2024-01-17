Congratulations extended to King of Denmark over coronation
King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark at proclamation on January 14, 2024. (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan have sent messages of congratulations to King Frederik X of Denmark on his coronation on January 14.
On January 16, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc visited the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi to write in the well-wishing book for King Frederik X.
The deputy minister congratulated the King, the royal family and the Government of Denmark on the event, and noted his belief that Denmark will further prosper under the reign of King Frederik X.
He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to deepen the comprehensive partnership with Denmark for the interests of the two countries and for peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world as a whole./.