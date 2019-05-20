Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an election campaign in Melbourne on May 12 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 sent a congratulatory message to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the successful organisation of the country’s recent federal election.



In his message, PM Phuc congratulated the victory of the coalition, which is comprised of the Liberal Party and the National Party of Australia. He expressed his belief that the coalition government, under the leadership of PM Morrison, will help Australia obtain new achievements.



PM Phuc also vowed to closely cooperate with the Australian government and PM Morrison to foster the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership in the time to come.



Since the establishment of the comprehensive partnership in September 2009, the bilateral relations have been strengthened and developed across a range of fields in a practical and rapid manner.



Vietnam-Australia relations were officially upgraded to a strategic partnership in March 2018, laying the foundation for the two sides to enhance mutual trust and understanding, thus deepening bilateral ties and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



Statistics show that bilateral trade has recorded the annual growth of 7 percent in recent years. Australia is a major provider of official development assistance for Vietnam, helping to reform the economy, improve competitiveness, and promote gender equality.–VNA



