Politics Relations between Vietnam and Australia going from strength to strength As Vietnam and Australia mark 50 years of bilateral relations, Vietnam News speaks to Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski about plans to celebrate the milestone and what the future hold for the partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam wishes to boost cooperation with Germany in farming, innovation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to visit Germany from February 23 to 25, working with German departments on measures to concretize cooperation with Europe's largest economy, especially in agriculture and innovation.

Politics PM launches construction of regional connectivity road in Hoa Binh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 gave the order to launch the construction of a road connecting Hoa Binh northern province and capital Hanoi and an expressway from Hoa Binh to Moc Chau district in neighbouring Son La province.

Politics Further cooperation sought for Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu and Vietnam’s localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24 discussed measures to boost cooperation between localities of the two countries.