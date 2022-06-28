Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party on founding anniversary
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on its 71st founding anniversary of the CPP (June 28, 1951-2022).
In the message, the CPV and Vietnamese people congratulated the CPP and Cambodians on great achievements they recorded across spheres in the past time, and congratulated the CPP on its victory in the recent commune/ ward council elections.
“We believe that with the tradition and achievements, the Cambodian people under the leadership of the CPP will continue to reap new, greater attainments in implementing the Party’s Platform for the 2018-2023 period and the Rectangular Strategy – Phase 4 of the Cambodian Government, successfully build a Cambodia of peace, independence, democracy and social progress,” the message read.
The Vietnamese Party, State and people are very pleased at and proud of the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, which is thriving.
Vietnam will make every effort to work, together with Cambodia, to preserve and cultivate the relations between the two Parties, countries and peoples, for sake of the two countries’ peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, the message wrote.
The same day, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flowers to CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen, and CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin.
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, and Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, also extended congratulations to Say Chhum, Vice President of the CPP and President of the Senate, and Prak Sokhonn, Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, respectively./.