Politics Congratulations extended to Lee Hsien Loong over PAP’s election victory Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Lee Hsien Loong, Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, over the victory of the PAP in the 13th general election in Singapore.

Politics Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark UNESCO has designated Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as one of its Global Geoparks. Dak Nong is the third park in Vietnam to have been awarded this honor so far after Dong Van Krast Plateau and Non Nuoc Cao Bang in northern Vietnam.

Politics NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, while addressing the NA Standing Committee’s 46th session on July 14.

Politics Congratulations on France’s Bastille Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 14 cabled a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the 231st anniversary of France’s Bastille Day (July 14, 1789).