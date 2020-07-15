Congratulations to Malaysia’s new Speaker of House of Representatives
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 15 cabled a message of congratulations to Azhar Azizan Harun on the occasion of his appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1973. A joint statement on the framework for Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership was issued in 2015. Two years later, an action plan to implement the bilateral strategic partnership was approved. In 2018, numerous activities were held by the two countries in celebration of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties./.