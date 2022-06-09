Congratulations to Oman on 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 9 cabled a message of congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations (June 9, 1992-2022).
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi./.
