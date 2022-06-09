Politics Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres meeting concludes The Annual General Meeting and Workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), which was held in a hybrid format, wrapped up on June 9.

Politics Vietnam supports peace, stability, cooperation and development on Korean Peninsula Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of supporting peace, stability, cooperation and development on the Korean Peninsula.

Politics Great progress seen in Vietnam-Hong Kong (China) relations: Spokeswoman The relationship between Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) has witnessed major strides over the years, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment and tourism a bright spot, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on June 9.

Politics Countries should follow 1982 UNCLOS: Spokeswoman All countries should adhere to international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.