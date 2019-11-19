Congratulations to UAE President
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his reelection as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Vietnam and UAE established diplomatic ties in 1993. Two-way trade between Vietnam and UAE hit 4.26 billion USD in the first nine months of 2019, with Vietnam’s exports to UAE reaching nearly 4 billion USD, up 2.23 percent compared to the same period last year./.