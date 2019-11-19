Politics Vietnam deploys peacekeepers to serve in South Sudan The Ministry of Defence on November 19 held a ceremony to send 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 to South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission.

Politics Infographic Five priorities of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 2020 will be the significant year for ASEAN and Vietnam as the bloc will conduct mid-term review of the implementation of the Master Plan on building ASEAN Community by 2025.

Politics Prime Minister receives outgoing Venezuelan ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, who came to say good-bye at the end of his tenure, in Hanoi on November 19.

Politics General Staff Chief receives Chinese guest Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 18 hosted a reception for a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army led by Lieut. Gen. Wu Jieming, NDU Political Commissar.