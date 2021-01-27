Politics Hundreds of reporters cover 13th National Party Congress' opening ceremony Nearly 500 domestic and foreign reporters gathered at the press centre of the 13th National Party Congress to cover the opening ceremony of the event on the morning of January 26.

Politics Congratulations to Australia on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 233rd National Day of Australia (January 26).

Politics DPRK extends greetings to Vietnam’s 13th National Party Congress The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) (KWP) on January 26 warmly congratulated the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and, through the congress, extended its greetings to all CPV members.

Politics Cuba wishes 13th National Party Congress great success The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)’s Central Committee conveyed its warmest greetings to Vietnam on January 26, saying it wishes the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) great success.