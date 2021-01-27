Congress discusses draft documents on Party building, national development
A discussion of draft documents on Party building and national development took place under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 27 as part of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the discussion (Photo: VNA)
Participants focused on debating and analysing a series of contents, which included promoting the national solidarity strength and boosting the performance of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-politic organisations; consolidating the national defence and building a revolutionary, regular, professional and modern people's army; building a transparent and strong police force; improving judicial reform; developing a modern national finance system serving sustainable growth; renewing the Party’s mass mobilisation, and turning Hanoi into a hub of culture, science, education, economy, and international transactions, among others.
Presentations delivered at the session reviewed the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress in association with 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process. They also made recommendations on the socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021 – 2025 as well as related goals set toward 2030 and the vision toward 2045.
According to the draft documents submitted to the congress, the overall targets set for the next five-year tenure and following years are boosting the Party’s leadership capacity; building a transparent and strong Party and political system; consolidating people’s trust in the Party, State and socialism; fueling aspirations for developing a prosperous and happy nation and promoting the will and strength of the great national solidarity; comprehensively and synchronously fortifying innovation, industrialisation and modernisation; and building and firmly safeguarding the country and ensuring a peaceful and stable environment. All aims at turning Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed nation by the middle of the twenty-first century.
Vietnam targets to become a developing country surpassing the lower middle income level and having a modern-oriented industry by 2025; a developing one with a modern industry and upper middle income by 2030; and a developed one with high income by 2045./.