Politics DPRK extends greetings to Vietnam’s 13th National Party Congress The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) (KWP) on January 26 warmly congratulated the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and, through the congress, extended its greetings to all CPV members.

Politics Cuba wishes 13th National Party Congress great success The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)’s Central Committee conveyed its warmest greetings to Vietnam on January 26, saying it wishes the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) great success.

Politics Congratulations from Cambodian People’s Party to 13th National Party Congress The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee has extended its congratulations to the ongoing 13th National Party of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Congratulations from China’s Party Central Committee for 13th National Party Congress The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has sent a message of congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26.