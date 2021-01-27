Congress delegates discuss documents on third working day
Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress will discuss documents of the congress at the hall on the third working day on January 27.
A total 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.
Of the delegates, 191 are members of the 12th‑tenure Party Central Committee, 1,381 were elected at Party congresses of provinces, centrally-run cities and centrally-run Party organisations, and 15 are from overseas Party organisations, who were assigned by the Politburo.
There are 1,365 male delegates, or 86.01 percent, and 222 females, or 13.99 percent. The number of ethnic minority delegates stands at 175, or 11.03 percent.
Three delegates are heroes of the people’s armed forces, 13 are eminent teachers, and 15 have been honoured as people’s doctors and eminent doctors.
On the second working day, the delegates heard the Party and State leaders deliver opening remarks and present a report prepared by the 12th Party Central Committee on documents to be summited at the 13th National Party Congress, and report on reviewing the leadership and direction of the 12th Party Central Committee./.