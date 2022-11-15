Society HCM City’s incubator ranked among 10 best in Southeast Asia The Institute of Innovation under the University of Economics HCM City is the only university incubator in Vietnam recognised as one of the Ten Best Startup Support Organisations in Southeast Asia (AsiaStar 10x10 Launchpad) under the AsiaStar 10x10 programme.

Society Vietnamese-Korean woman honoured for charity efforts in RoK Nguyen Thi Tam Tinh has been selected by authorities in Seoul to become the first foreigner with Korean citizenship to receive the prestigious Daesang award in recognition of her dedication to charitable activities.

Society Ben Tre develops value chains for key agricultural products Ben Tre Province is taking measures to effectively improve value chains for eight key agricultural products, including coconut, green skin and pink flesh grapefruit, rambutan, longan, ornamental plants and flowers, pigs, cows, and saltwater shrimp.