At the ceremony to launch construction of the wind power plant (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The construction of two wind farms with a combined capacity of 100 MW began in Hoa Binh district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on July 26.

The wind power plants are built with a total investment worth over 5.22 trillion VND (about 226.66 million USD). They are expected to generate about 400 million KWh annually, raking in excess of 800 billion VND per year.

Phase 2 of the Hoa Binh 1 wind farm, spanning 935ha, is being built on the same premise as Phase 1 in a bid to raise land use efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Hoa Binh 2 wind farm will be in Vinh Thinh commune, covering a coastal area of nearly 1,120 ha.

The projects are to ensure energy security and bolster the use of clean energy to mitigate environmental pollution and contribute to the local socio-economic development.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung said in addition to four wind power projects underway in the province’s coastal areas, Bac Lieu will welcome a number of new projects in the coming time with an aggregate capacity of 470 MW and nearly 1 billion USD in investment.

Besides, a 4-bilion-USD liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power plant will be inaugurated in the province by early 2021.

He pledged that local authorities will create optimal conditions for the two projects, which are set to put into operation by November next year.

The province, with a 56 km-long coastline, holds great potential for developing wind and solar power./.