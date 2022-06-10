Videos Credit upswing - Bright outlook for economic recovery As of May 20, Vietnam’s banking system had injected some 43 billion USD into the economy this year, a 7.6 percent increase compared to the end of 2021. The figure also reflects rising capital demand for production and business activities and a bright outlook for economic recovery.

Videos Cai Mep port ranked 11th among the world’s most efficient container ports According to the Container Port Performance Index 2021 report (CPPI 2021) developed and published recently by World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, Cai Mep port of Vietnam was ranked 11th among the 370 most efficient container terminals/port clusters globally.

Business Vietnam enhances cooperation with France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang made a working trip to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region on June 9-10, aiming to strengthen post-pandemic cooperation with the French region.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 516 million USD In the first five months of 2022, the total import and export turnover of goods reached 305.1 billion USD, posting a year-on-year rise of 15.6 percent. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 516 million USD in the period.