The “Support Vietnam’s Agriculture” programme is being carried out on an online platform from June 10 to 30, helping consumers in HCM City purchase thousands of products online rather than going to traditional markets. Luc Ngan lychee and ST rice products are the first two to have gone online. The programme aims to promote the domestic consumption of lychees via ensuring sustainable output.

Products have gone through a strict quality control process and are delivered directly to customers. This has enabled farmers to earn a suitable profit and reinvest in other crops. The use of technology and the easier supply of agriculture products have brought unlimited benefits to customers./.

VNA