Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has signed a resolution on continued payment for workers in accordance with another dated September 24, 2021, by the NA Standing Committee on the issuance of policies in support of employees and employers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NA Standing Committee suggested spending over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) from the unemployment insurance fund as of the late 2021 on continued payment for eligible workers.

Illustrative image (Photo:thanhnien.vn)

The payment must be made no later than September 10.

The NA Standing Committee assigned the Government to make timely payment and report on the implementation of those resolutions to its September meeting./.



VNA