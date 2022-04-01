Cooperation enhanced to boost coverage of 31st SEA Games
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the sub-committee for information and communications of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) met in Hanoi on April 1 to discuss cooperation in covering the coming regional sports event.
VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung and Deputy General Director of the National Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Thi Hoang Yen attended the meeting.
Earlier, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement on spreading information about the Games on March 29.
Accordingly, the VNA, as the key press agency for foreign service of Vietnam, will coordinate with the sub-committee to increase the coverage of the 31st SEA Games, including organisation preparations as well as the determination and results of national teams. It will also boost popularising the Vietnamese people’s hospitality among international friends.
As the host news agency, the VNA will provide and edit content for the Games’ official website, open a bilingual sub-web in Vietnamese and English about the event, publish related news on all of its print publications and e-newspapers, and supply information for domestic and foreign media agencies.
The two sides will also hold a photo competition and exhibition at the Games’ press centre, expected to be based at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.
The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, is scheduled to run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, Vietnam finished second in the overall medal standings, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, following the hosts the Philippines./.