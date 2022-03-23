Cooperation with EU hoped to help Can Tho become central city of Mekong Delta
Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong (L) speaks at the working session with the EU delegation on March 22. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – A leader of Can Tho has called for more cooperation and investment from the European Union (EU) so as to soon develop the city into the centre of the Mekong Delta region.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong made the call during a session with visiting EU Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti and ambassadors of EU member countries on March 22.
He expressed his hope that the ambassadors will help Can Tho introduce its investment potential and opportunities to EU business associations and investors; provide information about their markets’ standards, preferential tariffs, demand, business culture, and expos for local businesses; and organise mutual visits to learn about each other’s investment environment.
The city also hopes to receive more technologies transferred from the EU, particularly in its priority areas such as information and communications, industry, agriculture, construction, transport, health care, and natural resources and environment, Truong noted.
Ambassador Aliberti said the Mekong Delta is the world’s most vulnerable region in the face of climate change, which is threatening the livelihoods of millions of people. Meanwhile, this region is the agricultural and aquacultural hub of Vietnam.
EU Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti (L) addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Among the EU programmes and projects in Vietnam under the 2021 - 2027 plan, there are 70 related to the Mekong Delta with total funding of 548 million EUR (604.2 million USD), two-thirds of which are loans and the rest is non-refundable aid. Eleven of those 70 programmes and projects, with estimated capital of 26 million EUR, are directly relevant to Can Tho, including a 20 million EUR programme on sea level rise and climate change response
The EU has also assisted with the preparation of an action plan for climate change response in this city, thereby helping the Mekong Delta become a role model in dealing with climate change impacts, the diplomat went on.
Meanwhile, he added, the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create considerable opportunities for EU investment in Vietnam, including Can Tho.
The city exported 125.92 million USD worth of goods to the EU in 2021, mainly rice, fishery products, farm produce, processed agricultural products, apparel, pharmaceutical, veterinary medicine, and handicrafts. Meanwhile, its imports from the EU stood at 14.45 million USD, mainly medicinal materials, agricultural and veterinary medicine, and fabric, according to the municipal Department of External Affairs.
In the recent past, Can Tho has carried out many investment cooperation programmes and friendship exchanges with EU countries like France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, and Norway./.