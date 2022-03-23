Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics WB Regional Vice President lauds Vietnam’s socio-economic development Vietnam has made great efforts and progress in socio-economic development over the past decades, WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro said at a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on March 22.

Politics HCM City leader receives OIF Secretary-General Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has proposed the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to help local firms access markets of the organisation’s member countries, and step up cooperation with member businesses in agro-product processing, renewable energy and green growth, among others.

Politics President requires poularising task of building law-governed state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged stronger communication activities to raise Party members and people’s awareness about the task of building a law-governed state.