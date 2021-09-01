Business Masan Group donates 16-billion-VND COVID-19 aid for over 300 localities in HCM City The chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Ho Chi Minh City, on September 1, received medical supplies and necessities worth 16 billion VND (701,477 USD), which were donated by the Masan Group Corporation for 312 local communes and wards in support of the localities' COVID-19 prevention and control.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products favoured in choosy EU market Amidst difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the export of agricultural and aquatic products to the EU still sees many bright signs as Vietnamese enterprises have directly exported fresh fruits to foreign partners.

Business Efforts needed to bring electronic exports to 50 billion USD this year Exports of electronic products and components may reach 50 billion USD in value in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 13.5 percent, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).