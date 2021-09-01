Cooperative alliance promotes agricultural supply-demand links
Agricultural cooperatives are facing a host of difficulties at this time, such as supply chain disruptions, large inventories, and rising input costs, among others. To help them overcome the difficulties, the Vietnam Union of Cooperatives has bolstered agricultural supply and demand links.
The revenue and profit of 90 percent of cooperatives have sharply declined, and half of all cooperatives have ceased production. To help them overcome the difficulties, the Cooperative Alliance has been working to offer them assistance to maintain operations.
Cooperatives are viewed as a bridge helping farmers connect with businesses and find markets for their products. In order to thoroughly resolve problems in supply and demand facing the agricultural products of cooperatives, however, it is necessary to identify synchronous solutions from authorised agencies./.