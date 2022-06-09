Cooperatives’ products, services introduced at Hanoi exhibition
Visitors exploring products in a booth at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Coop-Expo 2022 opened at Vinhomes Royal City in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi on June 8, introducing typical products and services of cooperatives across the country.
It also offers a chance for cooperatives to seek partnerships with businesses to bring their products to large supermarket chains such as Aeon, Central Group, Winmart, Lotte and Vinaconexmart.
Opening the event, Nguyen Ngoc Bao, President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) said that the event, run until June 13, aims to create a playground for cooperatives to access business opportunities with exporters as well as domestic and foreign distributors.
It also targets the development of resources for the collective economic sector, contributing to speeding up the socio-economic recovery and development programme in the 2022-2023 period, he said.
According to the organising committee, the event draws more than 200 cooperatives from 50 VCA chapters in provinces and cities, along with more than 100 businesses who showcase their products at more than 250 booths.
Along with directly introducing their products and services to customers, participants also had a chance to explore the demands and purchasing power in the Hanoi market.
Within the framework of the event, a conference will be held to discuss the application of e-commerce as well as the promotion of trade and investment in cooperatives in 2022, aiming to encourage cooperatives, businesses and investors to partner and form production chains, enhance the productivity and product quality, and bring domestic farm produce to more markets inside and outside the country./.