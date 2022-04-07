Business HCM City Load Dispatch Centre puts second control centre into operation The Ho Chi Minh City Load Dispatch Centre has put its Control Centre No. 2 into use to help ensure absolute safety for the southern metropolis’s large power grid.

Business Vietnam needs national action plan to promote responsible business practices: workshop A consultation workshop took place in Hanoi on April 7, presenting recommendations to the development a national action plan (NAP) on improving laws and policies to advance responsible business practices (RBP) in Vietnam.

Business Industrial property market heats up Vietnam’s industrial real estate market is becoming hotter, driven by an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

Business Quang Ninh targets 12.54 percent in GRDP growth in Q2 The northern province of Quang Ninh is aiming to expand its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate by 12.54 percent in QII, thus realising its economic growth target of 10.25 percent in HI.