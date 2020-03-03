In a bid to prevent the outbreak, everyone in Son Loi commune has strictly complied with instructions issued by the health sector. Their cooperation has made their days under quarantine manageable.



An intersectoral force consisting of health workers, police and military staff have also contributed to the success of disease control in Son Loi commune.



Vietnam has recorded 16 novel coronavirus infections of which 11 cases were in Vinh Phuc. All the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The quarantine period will become a case study in handling the epidemic in Vietnam./.

VNA