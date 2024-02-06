Society Traditional Tet rituals re-enacted at Thang Long relic site A ceremony was held on February 2 at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi to release carp to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods and erect a Neu pole in celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Virtual gathering connects Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers together before Tet The Ministry of National Defence on February 5 held a virtual event connecting with the Vietnamese forces engaged in the United Nations peacekeeping mission on the threshold of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Deputy PM urges strict punishments of IUU violations Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), ministries, agencies and localities to prevent fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters and take stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

Society Homeland spring programme held in Sri Lanka The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on February 3 to bring a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the South Asian nation.